LAFAYETTE PARKS, ARTS, RECREATION, AND CULTURE DEPARTMENT PARTNERS WITH THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS. Press conference and free youth clinic to kick off announcement. Lafayette, LA – The New Orleans Pelicans will hold a free clinic for kids on Wednesday, October 12, no registration required. Kids will learn from Pelicans officials and members of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO