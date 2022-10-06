Read full article on original website
lafayettela.gov
LAFAYETTE PARKS, ARTS, RECREATION, AND CULTURE DEPARTMENT PARTNERS WITH THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
LAFAYETTE PARKS, ARTS, RECREATION, AND CULTURE DEPARTMENT PARTNERS WITH THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS. Press conference and free youth clinic to kick off announcement. Lafayette, LA – The New Orleans Pelicans will hold a free clinic for kids on Wednesday, October 12, no registration required. Kids will learn from Pelicans officials and members of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team.
