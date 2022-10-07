ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says risk of "Armageddon" highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfgAQ_0iPPqWln00

President Biden said Thursday that the risk of "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials allude to the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," Mr. Biden said while speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

"We've got a guy I know fairly well," he later said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He's not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming."

U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield, though Mr. Biden's remarks marked the starkest warnings yet issued by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes . As recently as this week, though, U.S. officials have said they have seen no change to Russia's nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of U.S. nuclear forces.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The 13-day showdown in 1962 that followed the U.S. discovery of the Soviet Union's secret deployment of nuclear weapons to Cuba is regarded by experts as the closest the world has ever come to nuclear annihilation. The crisis during President John F. Kennedy's administration sparked a renewed focus on arms control on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

Mr. Biden also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.

"I don't think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Mr. Biden said.

Speaking to Democratic donors, Mr. Biden said he was still "trying to figure" out Putin's "off-ramp" in Ukraine.

"Where does he find a way out?" the president asked. "Where does he find himself where he does not only lose face, but significant power?"

Putin has repeatedly alluded to using his country's vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to conscript Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

"I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said Sept. 21, adding with a lingering stare at the camera, "It's not a bluff."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. has been "clear" to Russia about what the "consequences" of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be.

"This is something that we are attuned to, taking very seriously, and communicating directly with Russia about, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if they went down that dark road," Sullivan said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understood that the "world will never forgive" a Russian nuclear strike.

"He understands that after the use of nuclear weapons he would be unable any more to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I'm confident of that," Zelenskyy said.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Cuban Missile Crisis#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#White House
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s health is ‘dramatically deteriorating’ & his ‘secret conditions have impacted his judgement in Ukraine’

VLADIMIR Putin's heath is "dramatically deteriorating" and his secret conditions have impacted his judgement over Ukraine, it is claimed. Political analyst Valery Solovey - whose earlier claims about the Kremlin leader's poor health were denied - alleges that Putin’s secret medical conditions have impacted on his judgment on the war.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy