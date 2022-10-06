Read full article on original website
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers
They say it’s “great for work and a night out” Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece." The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
The Verge
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit modern consoles in January
The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases are scheduled to launch on January 19th, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter. The two JRPGs will arrive on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PS5 (via backward compatibility). While Persona 3 Portable’s making its...
Polygon
Splatoon 3’s newest Splatfest wades into a hot Pokémon debate
The next Splatfest will answer an age-old, hotly debated question: Which Pokémon starter type is the best?. Splatoon 3 introduced three-way turf wars to its competitive Splatfest events, making it the perfect venue to settle this debate. Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type teams will face off starting on Nov. 11. You’re not just playing for your team, but for the love of your first and/or favorite starter Pokémon. (Go Fire-type team!)
