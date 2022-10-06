ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

People

The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers

They say it’s “great for work and a night out” Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece." The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding...
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers

The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More

It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World

Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
INTERNET
The Verge

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable hit modern consoles in January

The Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases are scheduled to launch on January 19th, 2023, Persona developer Atlus announced on Twitter. The two JRPGs will arrive on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PS5 (via backward compatibility). While Persona 3 Portable’s making its...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Splatoon 3’s newest Splatfest wades into a hot Pokémon debate

The next Splatfest will answer an age-old, hotly debated question: Which Pokémon starter type is the best?. Splatoon 3 introduced three-way turf wars to its competitive Splatfest events, making it the perfect venue to settle this debate. Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type teams will face off starting on Nov. 11. You’re not just playing for your team, but for the love of your first and/or favorite starter Pokémon. (Go Fire-type team!)
VIDEO GAMES

