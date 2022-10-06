San Marcos Prevails in Fog Over Buena; Carpinteria and Santa Ynez Compete in League Tourneys

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
San Marcos and Dos Pueblos Girls Win to Set Up Showdown; Santa Barbara Beats Ventura
Stella Ashamalla scored a clutch season-best 41 to help San Marcos edge Buena 224 to 229 to stay undefeated in Channel League play at Olivas Links Tuesday. Buena’s Meg Hampton scored a 38 to take medalist honors. “Today's win was really a whole-team effort,” San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Finish Dominant Channel League Season with 3-1 Win over Rio Mesa
This story was updated on October 12, 2022 | 10:38 a.m. The first-place Santa Barbara girls finished the Channel League season with a 3-1 win at home over Rio Mesa by scores of 20-25, 25-6, 25-11, 25-21. Shae Delany led with 18 kills and two digs. Grace Meinzer and Emmy...
Noozhawk
Danny Paulin of Santa Barbara, 1948-2022
Daniel Franklin Pauiln, 74, of Santa Barbara, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. "Danny Boy" was born on Sept. 12, 1948 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to David William Paulin and Dorothy Franklin Paulin. His father, a renowned CHP officer on the South Coast, was involved in the development...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Swamps Nordhoff 22-4; Bishop Diego Loses to Foothill
Carpinteria came out strong with four unanswered goals and never looked back in a 22-4 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Nordhoff Tuesday. Jake Ehlers led with five goals and Asher Smith added four. Aiden Alcaraz, Sky Korling, and Cody Schwasnick each scored three goals and Griffin Yamaoka added two. Justin Main and Eli Sheaffer each scored a goal.
Noozhawk
Owen Lauderdale of San Marcos Football, Nicole Buist of Santa Barbara Tennis Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High School tennis player Nicole Buist and San Marcos football player Owen Lauderdale were recognized as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Buist, a freshman, posted a huge upset, knocking off two-time defending Channel...
Noozhawk
Joan Hartmann: Santa Barbara County’s Fire Safe Council Reducing Our Risk from Fire
Wildfire is one of the most fearsome forces threatening residents on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and even for me, living in the Santa Ynez Valley. I have twice been evacuated. Quickly gathering up a few valuables and struggling to get my animals out as fierce winds whipped flames on the horizon has made fire a haunting concern.
Noozhawk
TVL Champion Bishop Diego Sweeps Foothill Prep to Finish League Season
The Tri-Valley League champion Bishop Diego girls closed out the league season with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of Foothill Prep Tuesday at home. Eliana Urzua led the way with 16 kills, four aces and two blocks. Sage Thorne-Thomsen and Audrey Gayou combined for 9 aces. The win puts the...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Clinches Frontier League Title with a 3-1 Win Against Thacher; Cate Loses
Laguna Blanca clinched the Frontier League title Tuesday, remaining undefeated with a 3-1 win at home against Thacher. The Owls lost the first set and then swept the next three on scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15. Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse led the way with 13 kills apiece. Hall...
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed
Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
Noozhawk
Ray Ford: Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council Hosting Wildfire Preparedness Event
What you do this fall could help you save your home and, should a major fire occur on the Santa Barbara front country, perhaps even your life. Given drought conditions, increasing impacts from climate change and recent history of devastating wildfires in the late fall, being prepared for the next one is more critical now than ever.
Noozhawk
Two-Sport Standout Ellie Monson Honored as Phil Womble Award Winner for San Marcos
Ellie Monson brings maximum effort and joy every time she steps on the basketball court and the lacrosse field for San Marcos High. She does the same in the classroom, too. An All-CIF honoree in two sports as a sophomore, as well as an AP Scholar Award winner, Monson was honored on Monday as San Marcos’ recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.
Noozhawk
Suspect in Santa Ynez Killing Arrested by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputies
The suspect in a homicide that occurred last weekend in Santa Ynez was arrested Tuesday in Santa Cruz County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Acting on a tip, Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies took Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 24, of Lancaster into custody without incident, said Raquel Zick, a sheriff’s public information officer.
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain
Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc
Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder
In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Middle School Sets the Pace With an Advanced Academic Curriculum
The 2022 school year has begun and Noozhawk's Private & Independent School Guide is sure to make things easy when planning for your child's education! Our school guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information about private schools in Santa Barbara County. To give parents the tools...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Corridor Project Funding Gets Assist From $75 Million Federal Infrastructure Loan
A $75 million federal loan will help cash-flow needs for the massive Highway 101 corridor project, adding a third lane from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria. Construction is underway on the highway section between Carpinteria and Summerland, with the Montecito-to-Santa Barbara segment up next. The project is managed by Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
