Larry Brown Sports

NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed

When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear

Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers upset with Packers teammate

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. After the game, Rodgers (seen above in September) made it clear that he’s a “firm believer in the power of words and manifestation” who did not appreciate comments from wide receiver Jaire Alexander saying he wasn’t worried unless the Packers lost next week as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Denver Gazette

Broncos' Russell Wilson flies to Los Angeles to treat injured shoulder

DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world outraged by Tom Brady blown call

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t play 23 seasons in the NFL by weathering monster hits from defensive linemen weekly. The NFL made a decision a long time ago to protect their franchise quarterbacks, and the game has prospered under that vision. Still, referees remain human, and they...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Eddie Robinson Jr. not happy with Deion Sanders after game

The Jackson State Tigers defeated the Alabama State Hornets 26-12 on Saturday in a SWAC showdown, but it’s what happened after the game that caught the attention of the college football world. Once the game was decided, JSU head coach Deion Sanders walked to midfield for the post-game handshake...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers

The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
MIAMI, FL

