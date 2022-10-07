ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Kanye West: Bots attack Lizzo for losing weight, it’s ‘demonic’

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BSYa_0iPPoht800

Kanye West believes the media is perpetuating the idea that being “overweight” is a goal.

The “Donda” rapper took his rant from social media to Tucker Carlson’s show as he talked about his widely-condemned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts — and Lizzo’s weight?

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” he said on Thursday. “When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

The 45-year-old fashion designer continued, “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Many social media users were quick to call out the rapper for bringing up the pop star’s weight, calling it “disgusting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWv1b_0iPPoht800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5nMq_0iPPoht800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rh52B_0iPPoht800

“Kanye talking about Lizzo’s weight when he had weight loss surgery is crazy. Lizzo is out here just minding her business making people happy. I hope she’s having a great night,” one person tweeted .

“Not sure why Kanye has to drag Lizzo into this nonsense,” another user added.

A third chimed in saying , “i didn’t miss kanye speaking on lizzo the fatphobic self hatred JUMPED OUT.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOcqH_0iPPoht800
Social media users expressed their frustrations with West’s latest comments.
Getty Images For Balenciaga

While on his body-shaming rant, the “Heartless” rapper also brought up Vogue’s Global Fashion Editor at Large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who he ridiculed earlier this week for speaking out against his design choices.

“They had the idea that Ye was bullying a — the liberal term is — a body-goals black woman,” he told the Fox anchor about the backlash he faced for picking on Karefa-Johnson.

In a since-deleted photo, West publicly bashed Karefa-Johnson’s style on Monday for wearing brown boots, a striped knit skirt, a yellow graphic T-shirt and a corduroy trench coat with a bright blue Balenciaga purse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOISG_0iPPoht800
West made fun of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s style earlier in the week.
Instagram/gabriellak_j

“I went and said I don’t like your boots, I know Anne Wintour doesn’t like your boots and you’re not a fashion person and then people started to say I was a bully but it was a set up and they finally got it.”

On Wednesday, Karefa-Johnson spoke out for the first time about the “fat phobia” she faced online following West’s public attacks.

“I’ve fielded some serious volatility over the last couple days but nothing has been quite as bad as what people have said about my body and the way I look,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“The fat phobia JUMPED out. Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world,” she continued, adding that she has “worked hard” to learn how to love her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VwDw_0iPPoht800
The Vogue editor opened up about the fat phobia she faced after West’s comments.
WireImage

Some of the Vogue editor’s fiercest supporters — including Gigi Hadid — were quick to show their love for her.

Hadid had slammed the “Bound 2” rapper — twice — for his treatment of Karefa-Johnson, calling him a “bully.”

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t she might be the only person that could save u,” Hadid, 27, commented under West’s original post.

“As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Fashion designer Yoon Ahn denies Kanye’s claim she slept with A$AP Rocky

Kanye West is throwing yet another celebrity under the bus. In one of his infamous Instagram rants, the rapper, 45, accused A$AP Rocky of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn — but the Ambush creative director set the record straight on her Story this morning. “Ambush weak. Rocky f—ked Yoon. Next,” West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post Thursday, prompting Ahn, 45, to reply, “LOL. Not true but okayy,” before clapping back on her own account. “Not only using false sex accusation, spreading that lie in the name of God to insult a woman is lowest of the lowest,” Ahn — who is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Lizzo
Person
Gigi Hadid
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Morgan Spector flabbergasted by Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet: ‘What the f–k’

Morgan Spector was shocked to hear of Kanye West’s unhinged anti-Semitic rant, in which he promised “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” “What the f–k is he talking about,” “The Gilded Age” actor, 42, exclaimed to Page Six when told of the now-deleted tweet from Saturday night. “Defcon on the Jews? What does that mean?” Spector, who is Jewish, asked Page Six, at a PaleyFest NY event on Sunday afternoon. After being filled in on the details, “The Plot Against America” star simply said, “Dude.” “I think, anti-Semitism in this country is both real and violent and an ever-present part of, like,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Demonic#Overweight And Obesity
Page Six

Lisa Rinna responds to Kathy Hilton calling her the ‘biggest bully in Hollywood’

Lisa Rinna seemingly addressed Kathy Hilton dubbing her the “biggest bully in Hollywood” in a trailer for the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. The former model, 59, simply responded with an image of an animated red M&M character who was wearing her signature legendary hairstyle, red heels, white gloves and diamond jewelry while holding a microphone. “The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it,” she captioned the Instagram post on Friday — quoting Hilton word for word. It’s unclear if Rinna was going for more of a sarcastic tone or if she was agreeing with Hilton’s comment, but fans overall...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel not surprised ‘superficial’ Kim Kardashian got booed at game

Bethenny Frankel fully supports the football fans who booed Kim Kardashian at the Los Angeles Rams versus Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. “Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 51, tweeted on Monday. “The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.” The former Bravo personality’s tweet was met with mixed reactions, which only led Frankel to double down on her hot take. Frankel chimed in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Friends certain Kanye West is in the midst of a psychiatric episode

Sources close to Kanye West are deeply concerned about him, Page Six is told. Insiders are in no doubt that his recent headline-grabbing behavior is the result of a mental break, and they believe it’s the most serious such episode that the rapper has suffered. We’re told that the “Watch the Throne” star is barely sleeping, which is an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016. Sources close to the star said that his odd behavior began when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, scrapped his plans for the show and hastily put together a new show featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffers heart failure and stroke

NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, suffered heart failure and a stroke earlier this month, the reality star confirmed via her Instagram Stories on Monday. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained in part. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Earlier Monday, TMZ reported that Brentt – who appeared alongside his mom on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” – was transported to a hospital immediately after the medical emergency. The lounge owner spent several days in the hospital, but has since been released and is in rehab...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘SNL’ faces backlash for Try Guys sketch about Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

“Saturday Night Live” is facing backlash for parodying a Try Guys video that addressed Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal – but arguably “missed” the point. In the original now-viral clip, YouTube stars Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger explained their decision to fire their fourth member after discovering he was having a workplace affair with video producer Alexandria Herring, a junior employee. Some “SNL” viewers argued that the sketch comedy show’s take on the video seemingly took aim at the trio for holding their co-worker accountable, instead of mocking Ned for cheating on his wife of 10 years, Ariel Fulmer. “I should...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Amelia Hamlin shaves off her newly bleached eyebrows ‘for fashion’

Amelia Hamlin is done with her bleached brows — and brows in general, for that matter. The model, 21, posted videos on her Instagram Stories Thursday that showed someone shaving off her eyebrows, teasing an upcoming photoshoot for Interview magazine in the process. “Only 4 u @melzy917 & fashion of course,” she captioned the video, in which she works to calm her nerves before going under the razor. Hamlin tagged Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg, who was recently responsible for Kim Kardashian’s internet-breaking cover that showed her baring her butt in a jockstrap (with bleached brows and hair to boot). Hamlin later posted a series of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Royal author jokes Meghan Markle will dump Prince Harry for Elon Musk

If Meghan Markle ever gets tired of Prince Harry, she could always “trade up” and date Elon Musk, a royal biographer joked. “The Palace Papers” author Tina Brown made the wisecrack at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival in response to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are house-hunting in the affluent neighborhood of Hope Ranch, Calif.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy