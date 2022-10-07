Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KOCO
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
cw39.com
Elderly woman killed on bike on Bellaire in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) An elderly woman was killed after being hit on her bike by a vehicle. Houston Police said elderly Asian women in her 70’s had a Do Not Cross signal. She was crossing Bellaire Blvd. when a black pickup truck turning on Bellaire from Boone, struck her. The...
Watch: Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
WFAA
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
cw39.com
Man drives up and shoots homeless woman in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man drove up and shot homeless woman while she was sitting on a curb Sunday night in southwest Houston, police said. Police were called to the 9500 block of Beechnut Street around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THREE SHOT AFTER PRAIRIE VIEW OFF-CAMPUS HOME COMING PARTY
Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
