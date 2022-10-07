ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Elderly woman killed on bike on Bellaire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) An elderly woman was killed after being hit on her bike by a vehicle. Houston Police said elderly Asian women in her 70’s had a Do Not Cross signal. She was crossing Bellaire Blvd. when a black pickup truck turning on Bellaire from Boone, struck her. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THREE SHOT AFTER PRAIRIE VIEW OFF-CAMPUS HOME COMING PARTY

Around 1:30 am Prairie View PD and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 20500 block of Pine Island and found three teens shot. An off-campus party had been taking place after the Prairie View homecoming. Shots were exchanged between two vehicles in front of the Pine Island Apartments. An 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female were shot in the crossfire. All three were transported by three Life Flight helicopters to Memorial Hermann in Houston. No suspects are in custody. Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
