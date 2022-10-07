Read full article on original website
Related
I was a Hooters girl – the hard truth about working there and the one kind of customer I hated dealing with
AN EX Hooters employee has revealed the hard truth about working at the restaurant and the one type of customer she truly disliked serving. YouTube user Julia Shalom Jordan opened up about her experience while commenting on another former Hooters girl's video titled: "The TRUTH behind working at Hooters - $$$, sugar daddies, rules, & more!!"
Comments / 0