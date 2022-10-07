Officials will use a $2.5 million alumni gift to update technology and classrooms in Duquès Hall at the School of Business, according to a release Wednesday. The release states that Henry “Ric” and Dawn Duquès donated $2.5 million to update technology and physical spaces in Duquès Hall. The project should be complete by the fall 2023 semester, according to the release.

