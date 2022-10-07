Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal
(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Father Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence
(CNS) – A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence and endangering his child, authorities announced. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Coachella responded to a report of a traffic collision near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies...
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
Deputies Seek Young Man Spotted Firing Random Shots in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department searched Sunday for a young man who fired off a handgun in a San Marcos neighborhood. At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man firing shots in the area, but not targeting anyone, according to sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with attacking woman with hammer in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer- wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault...
247headline.com
Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash
ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena
Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved. Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Comments / 3