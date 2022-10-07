Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
earth.com
Eco-labeling promotes sustainable food choices
Livestock production contributes an estimated 14.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating global warming and leading to degraded ecosystems, as well as loss of biodiversity and water resources. According to a variety of recent studies, adopting a mainly plant-based diet could be an important step towards solving these problems. Now,...
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As A Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
geekwire.com
Tech Alliance lands $674K grant to boost corporate venture capital activity in Washington state
Technology Alliance, a nonprofit group that advocates for tech businesses and research institutions in Washington state, landed a $674,874 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to help startups raise cash from corporate venture capital funds. The money will go toward the group’s Enterprise Capital Alliance...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
FoodTech Investments Help Streamline Africa’s Agriculture Trade, Connect Fragmented Supply Chains
Africa’s startup ecosystem raised nearly $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding last year, twice as much as in 2020. For Zekarias Amsalu, founder and CEO at investment advisory firm IBEX Frontier, that growing attractiveness can be attributed to an awakening in the international investor community as to the significant return on investment doing business on the African continent has to offer.
waste360.com
Industry Partnership Achieves Positive Results in Pilot Project Using Mushrooms to Decarbonize Construction Waste
Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT), Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, today announced the completion of a successfully partnered pilot involving used asphalt shingles, mushrooms, and mycoremediation technology to reduce construction and demolition waste in order to produce a sustainable and reusable product to further create a more circular economy.
3printr.com
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
geekwire.com
SOBA, a Twitch streamer community in Seattle, reboots vision and programming
As live events start coming back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, one of the major organizations in Seattle’s local livestreaming scene has taken the opportunity to reorganize its events and community. The Seattle Online Broadcasters’ Association (SOBA) is a group that’s dedicated to providing local livestreamers and content creators with...
Why Cotton Got New Sustainability Framework
Better Cotton wants sustainability to be a team sport. The cotton farming nonprofit unveiled Thursday the Delta Framework, a shared set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors. The culmination of three years of collaboration with Better Cotton’s cross-sector partners, the initiative seeks to provide greater harmonization when measuring and reporting the progress of farms involved in sustainable commodity certification schemes or other sustainable agriculture initiatives. “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector,” Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said. “The...
Fast Company
Scoop: Redesign Health lays off 67 employees a month after raising $65 million
Redesign Health, a company that builds other healthcare startups, laid off 67 employees, or about 20% of its workforce, Fast Company has learned. The cuts come roughly a month after Redesign raised $65 million in Series C funding. A spokesperson for Redesign confirmed the layoffs, calling the cuts a “restructuring...
stpetecatalyst.com
Nickelytics enters adtech partnership on delivery robots
Tampa-based startup Nickelytics, the advertising tech firm initially known as The Nickel Ride, has entered a partnership that will allow advertisers to have messaging wrapped around food-delivering robots. Nickelytics announced this month it has entered a partnership with Serve Robotics, which is a spinoff from Uber that’s developed autonomous food-delivering...
Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
geekwire.com
Interview: Time Inc., Chief Brand Officer, Maya Draisin, and how a 100-year-old brand can benefit from evolving technology
Plain and simple, Maya Draisin is an industry rockstar, but instead of stacking platinum records, Draisin has made her mark by shaping some of the biggest brands in the world in her 17-year career in marketing. Currently, Maya Draisin is the Chief Brand Officer of Time Inc., having previously held leadership roles at Condé Nast and Wired. Since joining the media heavyweight in 2019, Draisin has been at the forefront of the new growth of this 100-year-old iconic brand. Through her strategic campaigns and team leadership, she enables all generations to experience media that is one-of-a-kind, timely, and evergreen.
Eater
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
ajmc.com
Contributor: Advancing Health Care Consumerism Begins With Adopting a Retail Mindset
Adopting a retail mindset, where patients are the primary focus of innovations, could help advance health care consumerism in the future. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” In his quote, Apple founder Steve Jobs is defining the essence of the retail mindset. Just think about the positive impact that building this degree of customer intimacy can have on the health care industry. By adopting a consumer-centric approach, health care will be better positioned to improve quality, increase satisfaction, eliminate waste, and enhance the overall care experience.
The companies combining profit and purpose on Fortune’s Change the World list
If a company can generate revenue and produce creative solutions to solve societal problems, it can have a lasting impact. This morning, Fortune’s annual Change the World list honors companies—from global corporations to startups (some with less than $1 billion in revenue)—meeting this challenge. “The endemic planetary problems that Change the World companies are taking on—climate change, public health crises, gender, and racial inequities, and lack of economic opportunity—require the strengths of big and small companies alike,” Fortune‘s Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer writes in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
Digitization Efforts Bring Unexpected Knock-on Benefits to Finance Operations
CFOs and treasurers are pragmatic people who spend a lot of time preparing for worst-case scenarios. Small wonder they’re equipping their companies with the digital tools they need to survive — and thrive — in any storm. In a series of conversations on digitization, financial leaders in...
