Lane Lockhart was in the Oblong Homecoming parade, along with the rest of the CEO class. At the end of the parade, while the tractor was still moving. he fell off of it and was seriously injured. He broke his back in several places, along with his leg. Different organizations started raising money to help support his family and his ongoing medical needs to help them get through this tough time. His family plans to use some or all of the money to buy a new van that would be able accommodate their needs.

OBLONG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO