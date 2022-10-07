ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

wibqam.com

Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD honors Fallen Vigo Firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Police Department hosted dozens of community members for their annual fallen firefighter memorial on Sunday. The ceremony included a performance by the Pipes and Drums band, a presentation of the colors for the fire department and several speakers, including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.  Terre Haute Fire Chief […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Lane Lockhart was in the Oblong Homecoming parade, along with the rest of the CEO class. At the end of the parade, while the tractor was still moving. he fell off of it and was seriously injured. He broke his back in several places, along with his leg. Different organizations started raising money to help support his family and his ongoing medical needs to help them get through this tough time. His family plans to use some or all of the money to buy a new van that would be able accommodate their needs.
OBLONG, IL
wibqam.com

Proposed ordinance could help bring business to 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposed ordinance is expected to help bring new businesses into the 12 Points area. The ordinance would change the area’s zoning from C-2 to a C-8 downtown business district. 12 Points Revitalization member Pat Goodwin made the proposal at the Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”. “I was on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. “One of the goals of that plan is […]
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/7/22)

(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football last night – there were four LIC teams in action with two conference games. * Newton beat Marshall, 52-12 * Mt. Carmel beat Paris, 47-14 the four remaining LIC teams are scheduled to play this Saturday. in an LIC Conference matchup tonight. * Olney is...
NEWTON, IL
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust

On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN

