Pusha T Drops Limited Edition 'It's Almost Dry' Vinyl LP
Pusha T has dropped his latest album It’s Almost Dry on vinyl. The limited edition LP arrives in a traditional black pressing with all 12 tracks and the original cover art, with only four copies for each customer allowed. It also arrives with a brand new T-shirt commemorating It’s Almost Dry as the Rap Album of the Year, with a screenprinted face on the front and the words “Rap Album of the Year” on the back.
DESCENDANT Delivers Subtle adidas Originals Campus Pack
DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, has announced another collaboration with. Originals. The upcoming series focuses on the retro adidas Campus silhouette which appears in khaki and navy blue color options. Uppers are dressed in a sustainable, synthetic suede material made in Japan. Adidas logos make their way onto...
AMI's Puma Suede Crepe Receives Release Date
After presenting the lookbook for the collaboration earlier this year, AMI now readies its subtle spin on the classic. Suede silhouette featuring real crepe rubber soles. The upcoming pairs arrive in “Pristine” suede uppers with green polished leather panels stretching over the contrast-stitched lateral and heel overlays. Heels...
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
Nike Dunk Low "CAU" Receives October Release Date
Continues to expand its university pack with a partnership with CAU Athletics. Paying homage to Clark Atlanta University, the Nike Dunk Low is outfitted in the school’s classic white, black and red colors. The CAU x Nike Dunk Low features key details including the school’s motto, “FIND A WAY...
Nordisk and is-ness Set to Release a Comfy Outerwear Capsule
Rising Japanese label is-ness has partnered with Danish outdoor specialists Nordisk on a set of outerwear goods equipped with comfy 700-fill crystal down material. The collaboration features a semi-oversized down parka that has a silhouette similar to a military-inspired M-65 jacket. Most noticeable of the piece is its exaggerated neck and hood, which will be ideal for those frigid days full of wind. As for the second piece, is-ness and Nordisk pare it back a dial to present a gilet that comes with a detachable hood.
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Somos Familia"
Is celebrating Latin Heritage Month with the release of its “Somos Familia” collection. So far, the company has released the official images for the special edition Air Max 1. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of strikingly vibrant Orange and Pale Vanilla tones. This offering sees the...
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
Danny Jung and the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Formerly known as Hiking, Nike ACG was officially introduced in 1989 and has since garnered acclaim for catering to outdoor lovers and gorpcore fashion aficionados alike. Footwear is an instrumental part of the line’s success, and one of its most popular modern-day silhouettes is the ACG Mountain Fly Low. Designed by Nathan Van Hook (who’s also responsible for the legendary Air Yeezy 2), the weatherproof sneaker is an offering that Danny Jung — creator of the ACG Daily IG account and Hypebeast’s latest Sole Mates guest — believes embodies his personal style to a tee.
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
Hypebeast Celebrates Stone Island’s 40th Anniversary with Special-Edition Magazine
Continuing Stone Island’s line of cult publications, the brand has teamed up with. to create a limited-edition magazine commemorating its 40th anniversary. Titled Famiglia, the magazine explores the unity of family — an ethos that has been ingrained into the label for the last four decades. “For us...
Prada's Viral Tank Top Is Now Available for $1,000 USD
In ‘s Fall/Winter 2022 show, the Italian house unveiled a white, triangle-plaque logo tank top featuring a scoop neck worn by Kaia Gerber who opened the show. The show debuted just how versatile the tank could be and later climbed quickly to the top of the wish list for many fans.
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted for Halloween
Gears up for the upcoming October costume-filled spectacle with the latest release of its technical-focused Air Max Plus 3. Arriving in the traditional black and orange makeup, the shoe readies for Halloween. The offering sees the classic silhouette comes outfitted in mixed material construction, using mesh and leather materials for...
Make FILES' New East London Showroom Your Next Vintage Designer Hotspot
London is home to some of the best vintage designer stores. From Aro Archive to Dukes Cupboard, there’s a shop for everyone and all tastes in the U.K. capital, and now FILES LONDON is joining the mix with its new appointment-only store. Situated near London Fields in East London,...
Robert Glasper Drops New Song “Therapy Pt. 2” With Mac Miller
Robert Glasper has enlisted the late rapper, Mac Miller, for a new track. Titled “Therapy Pt. 2,” the song appears on Glasper’s forthcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The forthcoming deluxe album expands the foundation of Black Radio III, which was released this past February. In...
Dapper Dan Discusses How His Logomania Vision Has Influenced Decades of Fashion
Fashion industry veteran Dapper Dan recently sat down with Claima Stories to discuss his latest. capsule collection, recently shown at New York Fashion Week in tandem with the rest of June Ambrose‘s collection. The collaboration donned the creative’s signature “logomania,” or as Dapper Dan calls it, an “implementation of...
18kt Gold Vintage Cartier Tank Watches Land at Dover Street Market London
Harry Fane and Dover Street Market London have a horological relationship that brings fine vintage watches to the market, often welcoming a variety of vintage Cartier timepieces that have previously included diamond-encrusted offerings to rare obscurities. Now, the dealer presents three vintage Cartier watches, each falling within the Tank lineage and coming with gold detailing.
BBC ICECREAM x Crenshaw Skate Club Channels Free-Spirited Wonder
Pharrell Williams’ BBC ICECREAM has teamed up with Crenshaw Skate Club for a new capsule that channels the free-spirited aesthetic of skateboarding. The new collaboration was designed in part by Crenshaw Skate Club founder, Tobias McIntosh, and furthers his goal of supporting skateboard communities of color in Los Angeles. By fusing the two brands’ skate-inspired foundations, the four-piece capsule is filled with an array of color.
côte&ciel and DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN Show That the Best Things Come in Threes
French bag specialist côte&ciel has teamed up with Japanese outerwear designer DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN for a collaborative project that merges apparel and backpacks without compromising functionality or aesthetics. Aptly dubbed the SORMONNE MÉTAMORPHE backpack, it is a new take on one of côte&ciel’s classic bags and can be worn in...
