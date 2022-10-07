ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep

In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Adam & Ross on Team Mood, D-Line, Caleb Hood, Defensive Standouts

North Carolina football is 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC following the 27-24 win at Miami. The Tar Heels will take their undefeated conference record on the road again vs. Duke on Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The mood is a little different right now for Carolina compared to what it felt like after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Monday, Inside Carolina's Adam Smith and Ross Martin convened to talk about the press conference of head coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik., and break down the state of UNC football.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

NC State football recruit Week 8 scoreboard

Record: 6-1. Result: lost to Knightdale, 21-20. Statistics: Thomas recently confirmed via Instagram his season ended due to injury. Season Statistics: Thomas has completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy