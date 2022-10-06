Read full article on original website
Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released after Week 6
Week 7 is dead ahead in College Football, marking the relative halfway point of the season. So with roughly 50% of the regular season behind us, let’s examine the College Football Playoff National Championship odds per Vegas Insider. It’s a triumvirate of CFB superpowers up top, very similar to last week. Though there was some jostling of position by the three, with a new team taking the top spot and breaking under the +200 threshold. So we can officially say there is a favorite to win it all as of October 11th.
