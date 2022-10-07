ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
cryptonewsz.com

XRP Price Rises to $0.5 Due to the Hope of Ripple Win!

Ripple is a decentralized cryptocurrency created by the US-based company Ripple Labs. It aims to become a decentralized digital asset for global payments. Banks charge higher fees for global payments, but users can send money easily at a lower cost using the Ripple platform. However, banks take a few days to transfer money successfully, but Ripple is a quick transfer method based on a decentralized network free from any central authority.
astaga.com

Where will the next Cardano ADA/USD bull run come from?

Cardano has failed to achieve regardless of enthusiasm across the Vasil improve. Crypto analyst says ADA may rally as institutional traders present curiosity. ADA trades at help with an opportunity to fall additional. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Effectively, that was the hypothesis as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil improve. Certainly,...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
coinchapter.com

IoTex (IOTX) Risks Dropping 67% After Bitcoin Copycat Year

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – IoTex (IOTX) token had an indecisive week, much like many other altcoins, and its price traded at $0.028 in the European session on Oct 7. However, technicals pointed to a looming decline if IOTX confirms a bearish pattern. IoTex (IOTX) Price in a Bearish Pennant. In...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)

QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
coinfomania.com

Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s [ADA] TVL slumps to an all-year low, but here’s the catch

Despite the success of the Vasil hard fork, Cardano [ADA] seemed to have lost its midas touch as its Total Value Locked [TVL] hit the lowest 2022 value. According to DeFi Llama, the largest TVL aggregator, Cardano’s TVL was $76.26 million at press time. This value was the lowest the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain had reached since hitting $77.24 million in January.
securities.io

Bitcoin Hash Rate Traces New Heights, Price Struggles At $19.5K

Bitcoin has closed a second green weekly candle despite shedding a chunk of its midweek gains heading into last weekend. The dominant crypto charted a promising uptrend course at the start of last week, breaching $20,000 on Oct 4. Bulls, however, failed to preserve momentum at this height, succumbing to the pressure of holding support at the mark by Friday.
Hackernoon

The Future of DeFi for Bitcoin

Can decentralized bridges be the solution to safely using Bitcoin in DeFi?. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the world in 2008. 14 years later, it remains the most important blockchain; the bedrock that all other blockchains are built on. For most people, Bitcoin was and will continue to be their first exposure to blockchain technology.
cryptoslate.com

Hoskinson anticipates flood of VC money coming for Cardano by 2024

During Mainnet 2022, in New York, Hoskinson talked about things people get wrong with Cardano. The topics of discussion ranged from the benefits of starting with a Bitcoin base (UTXO), slow, methodical principles that have considered upgradeability paths before needed, and the nuances of smart contract design. “Can we do...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger

Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
