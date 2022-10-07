Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
cryptonewsz.com
XRP Price Rises to $0.5 Due to the Hope of Ripple Win!
Ripple is a decentralized cryptocurrency created by the US-based company Ripple Labs. It aims to become a decentralized digital asset for global payments. Banks charge higher fees for global payments, but users can send money easily at a lower cost using the Ripple platform. However, banks take a few days to transfer money successfully, but Ripple is a quick transfer method based on a decentralized network free from any central authority.
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
astaga.com
Where will the next Cardano ADA/USD bull run come from?
Cardano has failed to achieve regardless of enthusiasm across the Vasil improve. Crypto analyst says ADA may rally as institutional traders present curiosity. ADA trades at help with an opportunity to fall additional. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Effectively, that was the hypothesis as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil improve. Certainly,...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Analyst Says Cardano Will Impress Institutional Investors, ‘Really, Really Positive’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed that they believe Cardano ($ADA) and Algorand ($ALGO) are two smart contract platforms to keep an eye on in the future, suggesting the price of these assets could explode if they impress institutional investors. The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau, Guy, said in a...
dailyhodl.com
Sentiment Heavily Bearish on Solana, Tron and One More Ethereum Rival, Says Analytics Firm – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says many are bearish on Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB), which might signal a bottom is near. According to Santiment, heavy bearish sentiment is sometimes a signal for an imminent upswing in price. “We’re in a spot now where several cryptocurrencies are seeing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
coinchapter.com
IoTex (IOTX) Risks Dropping 67% After Bitcoin Copycat Year
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – IoTex (IOTX) token had an indecisive week, much like many other altcoins, and its price traded at $0.028 in the European session on Oct 7. However, technicals pointed to a looming decline if IOTX confirms a bearish pattern. IoTex (IOTX) Price in a Bearish Pennant. In...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Lows on Minor Trading Volumes (Weekend Watch)
QNT stands out as today’s top performer with a 12% price increase. Bitcoin sits way below $20,000. Although the trading volumes yesterday were quite low, similar to previous weekends, bitcoin still took a minor hit and fell to a weekly low. Most altcoins are also slightly in the red...
coinfomania.com
Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s [ADA] TVL slumps to an all-year low, but here’s the catch
Despite the success of the Vasil hard fork, Cardano [ADA] seemed to have lost its midas touch as its Total Value Locked [TVL] hit the lowest 2022 value. According to DeFi Llama, the largest TVL aggregator, Cardano’s TVL was $76.26 million at press time. This value was the lowest the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain had reached since hitting $77.24 million in January.
Ethereum Gains Surpass Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says 'Scalp Trading' Activated On Apex Crypto Could Push It To $22K
Major coins were seen in the green on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1% to $947.5 billion at 9:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.03. Casper (CSPR) +6.2% $0.04. XRP (XRP) +5.55% $0.54...
securities.io
Bitcoin Hash Rate Traces New Heights, Price Struggles At $19.5K
Bitcoin has closed a second green weekly candle despite shedding a chunk of its midweek gains heading into last weekend. The dominant crypto charted a promising uptrend course at the start of last week, breaching $20,000 on Oct 4. Bulls, however, failed to preserve momentum at this height, succumbing to the pressure of holding support at the mark by Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
The Future of DeFi for Bitcoin
Can decentralized bridges be the solution to safely using Bitcoin in DeFi?. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the world in 2008. 14 years later, it remains the most important blockchain; the bedrock that all other blockchains are built on. For most people, Bitcoin was and will continue to be their first exposure to blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
cryptoslate.com
Hoskinson anticipates flood of VC money coming for Cardano by 2024
During Mainnet 2022, in New York, Hoskinson talked about things people get wrong with Cardano. The topics of discussion ranged from the benefits of starting with a Bitcoin base (UTXO), slow, methodical principles that have considered upgradeability paths before needed, and the nuances of smart contract design. “Can we do...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger
Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
