For her senior thesis, Jessica Lambert ’22 decided to write about the land and people where her “heart really lies.”. As a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, Lambert wanted to write about environmental contamination on native lands. Without a clear path for pursuing this passion at the University, she sought out faculty members and mentors in Indigenous studies at Princeton particularly focusing on environmental justice. In the end, the anthropology major would go on to work with two advisors — one in her department and another in geosciences — and win the 2022 Center for Digital Humanities Senior Thesis Prize, using her humanities and science backgrounds to speak with residents and conduct environmental sampling on Choctaw reservation lands.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO