Daily Princetonian
Defense reigns supreme as football defeats Lafayette 23–2
Following an Ivy League-opening win over Columbia (3–1, 0–1 Ivy) on Oct. 1, Princeton (4–0, 1–0) steamrolled Lafayette (2–4, 1–0 Patriot) in a 23–2 win this past Saturday. Princeton struck first on their second drive of the game with an eight-yard rushing touchdown...
Daily Princetonian
No. 8 field hockey defeats Dartmouth to stay undefeated in Ivy League
After a Saturday morning visit from tennis legend Billie Jean King, the No. 8 Princeton Tigers (9–4, 3–0 Ivy League) earned their fourth consecutive win this weekend at Bedford Field against Dartmouth (3–8, 0–3) progressing strongly into the Ivy League season with a 1–0 victory.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton men’s basketball releases 2022 schedule
Princeton’s men’s basketball team has released their official schedule for the 2022–23 season. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum going, following an impressive 2021–22 season. Last year, the Tigers won the Ivy League Championship outright. They boasted the best record in their conference, at 23–7 overall and 12–2 in the Ivy.
Daily Princetonian
‘Having a space where we can be ourselves’: Jessica Lambert ’22 reflects on Indigenous studies, advocacy at Princeton
For her senior thesis, Jessica Lambert ’22 decided to write about the land and people where her “heart really lies.”. As a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, Lambert wanted to write about environmental contamination on native lands. Without a clear path for pursuing this passion at the University, she sought out faculty members and mentors in Indigenous studies at Princeton particularly focusing on environmental justice. In the end, the anthropology major would go on to work with two advisors — one in her department and another in geosciences — and win the 2022 Center for Digital Humanities Senior Thesis Prize, using her humanities and science backgrounds to speak with residents and conduct environmental sampling on Choctaw reservation lands.
Daily Princetonian
The Legacy of Professor Alfonso Ortiz
On this special episode of Daybreak, we explore the impact and legacy of award-winning anthropologist Dr. Alfonso Ortiz, who served as an Associate Professor of Anthropology at Princeton in the 1970s. A member of the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, Dr. Ortiz studied and wrote about his own community, and staunchly advocated for Indigenous scholars during his time at Princeton and beyond.
Daily Princetonian
Sitting down with Elizabeth Ellis, Native American history scholar
Elizabeth Ellis is an assistant history professor, specializing in Early American and Native American history. She is a citizen of the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma. Prior to joining Princeton’s faculty this fall, Ellis was an assistant professor of history and the director of the Native Studies Forum at New York University.
Daily Princetonian
Alumni respond to Professor Emeritus Maitland Jones Jr.’s termination from NYU
New York University (NYU) has terminated the employment of University professor emeritus Maitland Jones Jr., who had taught at Princeton for four decades, The New York Times reported on Oct. 3. Jones’s firing followed a petition circulated among his students raising concerns regarding his grading practices. At Princeton, Jones...
Daily Princetonian
Students voice concerns about dining pilot at USG assembly
The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) held a town hall on Thursday, Oct. 6 to collect feedback on the University’s proposed upperclass dining pilot, as well as the junior and senior dining experience more broadly. The assembly was scheduled after The Daily Princetonian broke the news two weeks prior that...
Daily Princetonian
Colonizing Alaska: confronting Sheldon Jackson’s legacy at Princeton
Content Warning: The following column references settler colonialism and violence against Alaska Natives and their cultures. Sitka, Alaska, a tiny, waterfront town situated on the west coast of the Alexander Archipelago, is over 2,800 miles away from Princeton, N.J. Yet despite the distance between them, Sitka and Princeton are inextricably linked through the actions of one man: Sheldon Jackson.
Daily Princetonian
Marianne Nicolson on Indigenous art, community, and visibility
Artist Marianne Nicolson of Musgamakw Dzawada’enuxw First Nations spoke on Princeton’s campus on Friday, Oct. 7 about her community, life, and artwork in a conversation with art and archaeology professor Rachel DeLue. Friday’s conversation, held in Betts Auditorium, was co-sponsored by the Princeton Art Museum, Institutional Equity and...
