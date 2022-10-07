CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.

