Kearney Hub
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Kearney Hub
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
Kearney Hub
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
Kearney Hub
Drought takes toll on cotton
LUBBOCK, Texas — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation's top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields.
Kearney Hub
'Forever chemicals' in game challenge hunters
PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities...
Kearney Hub
Hurricane Ian takes heavy emotional toll
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Kearney Hub
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska
Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
