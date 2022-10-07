ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kearney Hub

Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role

KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process

OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
INDUSTRY
Kearney Hub

Drought takes toll on cotton

LUBBOCK, Texas — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation's top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres of his bone-dry fields.
TEXAS STATE
Kearney Hub

'Forever chemicals' in game challenge hunters

PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities...
PORTLAND, ME
Kearney Hub

Hurricane Ian takes heavy emotional toll

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
FLORIDA STATE
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
NEBRASKA STATE

