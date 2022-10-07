ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested for allegedly choking infants, assaulting staff at a Texas medical center

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling infants and assaulting staff at a Texas nursery in Odessa.

According to KMID, the Odessa Police Department arrested Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, after he allegedly broke into a nursery for newborns at the Odessa Regional Medical Center. McCowan allegedly assaulted two infants and multiple medical staff members, according to an affidavit obtained by KMID.

According to the affidavit obtained by KMID, on Monday around 6:30 p.m., Odessa Police Department was called by nurses at ORMC who said a man was choking an infant. When officers arrived, there was a “scuffle” with McCowan, where he tried to resist but officers were eventually able to arrest him. As the officers were escorting McCowan away, he allegedly tried to take an officer’s gun from his holster multiple times but was unable to do so, according to KMID.

McCowan was in the labor and delivery area of the hospital because his girlfriend was in labor, according to an affidavit obtained by KWES. He had made “unwanted contact” with a nurse and they asked him to leave. He was then seen running back and forth down the hallways oddly. McCowan allegedly then saw a mother and her baby and charged toward some of the nurses to try to get into the nursery.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWES, McCowan had allegedly knocked down a nurse. Once he got inside the nursery, he tried to choke an infant but a nurse was able to remove his grip. He then attempted to choke another infant and a nurse claimed McCowan said “die” as he continued to choke the infant. A hospital security guard and a nurse were able to get McCowan to release his grip.

According to KMID, McCowan has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and assault, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $228,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

