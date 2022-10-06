'It sounded like we were going to war with the United States government' | Former Oath Keepers testify at trial of founder Stewart Rhodes

Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit
AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called Texas’ abortion ban “immoral” and urged Texans to protect reproductive rights when considering their choices in the upcoming November elections. “A democracy will be as strong as our willingness to fight for it,” she said during...
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Raynaldo Ortiz: North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags indicted on multiple charges
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, has been indicted on several charges relating to accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center. Ortiz was indicted on Oct. 5 on five counts of tampering with consumer products and five counts...
Does Airbnb's 'anti-party' software work? 6,700 people in Texas found out
DALLAS — Last year, Airbnb rolled out a new "anti-party" software to prevent people from booking short stays and then holding a rager. As it turns out, plenty of people in Texas found that out. Airbnb officials on Monday said 6,700 people were deterred by the company's anti-party systems...
North Texas teen named one of Forbes teens making the world a better place
Forbes Magazine recently named an Arlington teenager as one of six teens making the world a better place. For more information on the Formula Project, go to TheFormulaProject.org or find them on Instagram @TheFormulaProject. For more information on Dyenosaur Apparel, go to DyenosarApparel.com or find them on Instagram @DyenosaurApparel.
The multi-billion dollar disagreement between the two candidates who want to lead Texas
DALLAS — Since the one and only Texas gubernatorial debate was held on a recent Friday night during high school football season, many voters probably didn’t catch it. Since I was there covering the debate, I live-tweeted the meeting between the two candidates. One of those tweets blew...
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register.
TEXAS, USA — Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote to be able to participate in the 2022 midterm elections, where voters will cast their ballots on everything from the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke to local races for county judge and state representative.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote. Here's how many new voters are registered in Texas
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Over the weekend and into Tuesday, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Dallas held registration drives. It’s a final push to encourage people to register. Diane Tasian, the president of the LWV in Dallas, told WFAA the voter registration is only the first...
Six Flags implements enhanced public safety measures
DALLAS — Anyone wanting to take a trip to Six Flags Over Texas anytime soon will want to be aware of some new safety measures the theme park has implemented. These safety measures include x-ray screenings for all bags coming into the park and limiting the size of bags that can be brought in. The new maximum bag size, effective Friday, is 12" by 12" by 6".
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
Six Flags Over Texas implements new security measures for backpacks
The new measures, which go into place October 7, will see backpacks X-rayed upon entry into park. There will also be limitations on backpack sizes.
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Lil Nas X serves Texas at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Lil Nas X burst into fame in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the Georgia native has trekked a long way since. Known for his show-stopping red carpet looks, the outspoken style icon gave Texas what they wanted at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Rain to start the week? Here are our chances and timing - and what's next
DALLAS — Early week rain as temps climb. Early week brings higher humidity, warmer weather and small rain chances. Some showers and storms are possible for parts of North Texas through Wednesday, but none of those will be widespread. En español: Clima en DFW: Cálido para empezar la semana...
