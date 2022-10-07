Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska schools using federal COVID relief to invest in social emotional learning
Morning routines are looking a little different this fall in a growing number of Nebraska classrooms. In addition to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and taking attendance, teachers are facilitating things like mood check-ins and listening sessions to gauge how students are doing. The practices are part of social and...
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-two; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five) (fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 4, Year: 79. (Month: one; Day: four; Year: seventy-nine) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Craft beer roundup: Where to find seasonal brews and drink local Nebraska beer this fall and winter
In Nebraska, craft beer breweries have risen in popularity over the past few decades, and it’s no surprise as these great local businesses feel like a jovial community with incredible ambiance and extremely helpful staff. Each brewery has its own personality and offerings. To the uninitiated Nebraskan, taprooms offer...
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
Nebraska parents and caregivers encouraged to sign up for free virtual family conference
LINCOLN — A coalition of parents and Nebraska early childhood partners will present the first Conference for the Families and Parents of Small Children from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22. This virtual conference is a collaborative effort between parents and early childhood organizations. The theme, “collaborate, learn,...
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: one; Day: four; Year: seventy-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
