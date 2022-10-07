Read full article on original website
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard, 10/8/22
Senior Kajus Matazinskas scored two goals and the Raiders (4-3-2, 4-1-1) topped the Rams (6-4, 4-3) to end Southern's six-game winning streak and set up a championship-deciding Class A South finale against Toms River South on a date yet to be determined. Sophomore Tommy Renkin scored the other Toms River...
Keyport High School Football Player Suffers “Severe Neck and Spinal Injury” During Game
Keyport senior linebacker Logan Blanks suffered a 'severe neck and spinal injury" during Saturday's Shore Conference Patriot Division game between Keyport and Lakewood, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a Twitter post by Keyport's football program on Monday afternoon. Blanks was transported to Jersey Shore Medical...
Boys Soccer – Colts Neck Cruises to Class B North Championship
COLTS NECK -- Over his two-plus decades as the head boys soccer coach Art Collier has always fancied himself a defense-first coach. It has worked pretty well for him and his team, too. The Cougars have an NJSIAA Group I championship to their credit, trips to the Shore Conference Tournament finals and semifinals 18 years apart, and a multiple division championships while playing in the Class A North and Class B North divisions in the Shore Conference.
