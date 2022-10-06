Read full article on original website
The 6 best sustainable product deals at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: AeroGarden, Mrs. Meyer’s and more
We're finding all the best sustainable holiday deals for prime members over Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale. From Mrs. Meyer's and Aerogarden to gadgets for an eco-friendly bathroom, kitchen and more, check out our favorite products that we think are worth your hard-earned money.
disneyfoodblog.com
Walmart Has Some of the Best Online Deals But You Better Act Fast!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Things we love around here, Disney, food, and saving money!. Not to be outdone by Amazon, the Walmart superstore came up with its own version of “Prime Days” —...
disneyfoodblog.com
Two New RETRO Disney Ears Are Now Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A pair of Mickey or Minnie ears are often the KEY to the perfect Disney outfit. Whether you like bright and sparkly ears, unique “ears,” or a classic pair,...
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! 🚨 More Disney x Vans 50th Anniversary Merchandise Is Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some absolutely stellar collaborations from Disney and top names in fashion. From Dooney & Bourke to Coach and streetwear brands like Adidas, we love seeing what...
disneyfoodblog.com
Wait Times Are Holding Steady in Disney World, But That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
We’re fully into spooky season now, and Disney has been putting on all the celebrations!. You can go to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, eat all of those pumpkin snacks, grab some fun merch, or even take some pics in front of those awesome pumpkins. With all of these festivities, it might make the parks more crowded during this time. Let’s find out by checking out the wait times from this past week in Disney World!
The Best October Prime Day Wellness Deals You Really Shouldn’t Miss Out On
If you missed this year's Prime Day—Amazon's annual shopping spree with *Broad City-voice* deals, deals, deals, you're in luck—Amazon surprised us with another shopping event exclusively for Prime members, and the deals are, once again, too good to pass up. For the next two days (October 11-12), Amazon is throwing its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, the pre-holiday shopping event stocked with wellness sales galore. If you're a Prime member, you can take advantage of discounts across everything from luxury beauty and indulgent self-care items, to innovative fitness equipment and "smart" home tech.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Disney Fans Shouldn’t Sleep on HomeGoods
If you’re as big a fan of Disney merchandise as we are, beware of this post. While lots of Disney merchandise can be found in the parks, shopping online is an option if you won’t be visiting Disney anytime soon. Some big retail stores like Target and Walmart sell Disney items in their stores as well, and did you know HomeGoods is included in that list as well? If you didn’t, we suggest you run to HomeGoods now to grab some of the ADORABLE Disney merchandise we spotted!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Disney SEQUIN Spirit Jersey Just Arrived ONLINE
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to certain merchandise collections, Disney just KNOWS how to sucker us in. Okay, so we can’t get enough ears, and new ones drop EVERY single day....
disneyfoodblog.com
Order Disney’s NEW Peter Pan Loungefly Before It’s Too Late!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We love seeing new Peter Pan merchandise items whenever they’re released. We’ve seen an entire Main Attraction Collection inspired by Peter Pan’s Flight with ears, a plush, a Loungefly, and more. If you’ve been looking for a new piece of merchandise to add to your collection, another Loungefly backpack has been released online!
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale TV deals: The best offers on Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense and more
After months of rumours, the Prime Early Access 2022 sale is here, with savings on everything from home appliances and household essentials to laptops and tech. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day and its sister sale is set to look the same, with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt can be difficult to weed out the rubbish deals from the good ones though, with 16-digit model numbers and discontinued sets making that search much more difficult....
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Has the Holiday Weekend Affected Crowds in Disney World?
Although a holiday weekend isn’t a guarantee for large crowds in Disney World, it does make it more likely. On previous holiday weekends, we’ve seen everything from large crowds to small crowds that surprised us. With Monday being a holiday, though, we have to wonder — what are the crowds like right now? Well, let’s find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Could Win Four FREE Disney World Tickets — Here’s How!
We’ve talked about it a lot lately, but Disney World is expensive. From the cost of transportation (although we have seen some good flight deals recently) to the cost of staying at a Disney World hotel (although you could choose NOT to) to the price of food and drinks, it can be a lot. Then there’s also the cost of park tickets, but what if you could get those for free?
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
disneyfoodblog.com
Is the 100th Anniversary Coming to Disney World?
Disney World is closing out its 50th Anniversary next year, but there’s an even bigger celebration on the way — the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. The company was founded in 1923, and starting in 2023, we’ll be celebrating 100 years of excitement. We can’t wait to check out all the celebrations for ourselves…but will we be able to party it up in Disney World? Here’s what we know so far.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Isn’t Disney World Doing Butter Boards?
We’ve seen all kinds of food trends in Disney World — the delicious, the photogenic, and then some that were neither of those things. We’ve had our fair share of pretty cupcakes and yummy savory snacks, but we’ve also tried everything from octopus-topped cocktails to moldy-looking sandwich buns. But amongst all those thousands of snacks, there’s still one trend that we’ve yet to see at Disney World — the butter board!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Where To Get Thanksgiving Dinner ALL. YEAR. LONG. in Disney World
We’ve said before that Magic Kingdom isn’t our favorite Disney World park for dining. EPCOT clearly has it beat, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has some incredible eats as well. But did you know there’s an absolute GEM hiding in Magic Kingdom’s Liberty Square?. One sit-down...
