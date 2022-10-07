ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

City of Cincinnati expands emergency alert system

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new emergency alert system is being used to notify Cincinnati residents if there is an active threat. The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

BLINK organizers announce parade route, torchbearers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK organizers announced the full details of the upcoming parade on Thursday. The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants start the parade on Fifth Street in Downtown Cincinnati and will end at Fifth and Elm Streets. The theme is “Together: a constellation of shared cultures and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

One person fatally wounded in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say. Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault. When officers and medics arrived on scene, they...
HAMILTON, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Fox 19

East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is shut down...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDYSTON, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Graeter’s re-releases Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate Fritz

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunk Chunk Hippo to celebrate the birth of Fiona’s younger brother, Fritz. The ice cream has a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. It can be purchased on Graeter’s website and can be...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Frost and freezing conditions Sunday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY are in effect for parts of the tri-state Saturday night through Sunday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. for:. Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana. Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

