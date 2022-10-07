Read full article on original website
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati expands emergency alert system
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new emergency alert system is being used to notify Cincinnati residents if there is an active threat. The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday.
Fox 19
BLINK organizers announce parade route, torchbearers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK organizers announced the full details of the upcoming parade on Thursday. The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants start the parade on Fifth Street in Downtown Cincinnati and will end at Fifth and Elm Streets. The theme is “Together: a constellation of shared cultures and...
Fox 19
8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
Fox 19
One person fatally wounded in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say. Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault. When officers and medics arrived on scene, they...
Fox 19
East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is shut down...
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
8-year-old hit crossing street in Bond Hill, listed in critical condition
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old Cincinnati boy is in critical condition Sunday night after he was hit by a car, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. Shawn Smith, 55, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Laidlaw when...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
Fox 19
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday. A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square. “Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year...
Fox 19
Graeter’s re-releases Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate Fritz
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunk Chunk Hippo to celebrate the birth of Fiona’s younger brother, Fritz. The ice cream has a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. It can be purchased on Graeter’s website and can be...
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
Fox 19
Frost and freezing conditions Sunday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY are in effect for parts of the tri-state Saturday night through Sunday morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. for:. Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana. Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason,...
Fox 19
Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
Fox 19
Judge sets $750K bond for suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen vehicle appeared in court Monday morning and received a $750,000 bond from a Hamilton County judge. Jail records show that police arrested Kyle James,31, Sunday after the K-9 officers tracked him in a wooded area...
