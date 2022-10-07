ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 112, Charlotte 103

BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

L.A. LAKERS (124) Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sacramento 126, Portland 94

PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Petaluma, CA
City
Orlando, FL
Petaluma, CA
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Petaluma, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
City
San Antonio, FL
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

Boston012—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (J.Hughes, Marino), 18:10. Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci), 7:59 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Zetterlund, Hamilton), 11:44. Third Period_4, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Marino, Holtz), 1:30. 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1, 2:59. 6, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno, Forbort), 14:15. 7,...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 5, Detroit 1

Toronto113—5 First Period_1, Detroit, Suter 1 (Lindstrom, Erne), 11:33. 2, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Giordano, Rielly), 15:24. Penalties_Hanas, DET (Interference), 5:10; Bunting, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 18:56; Bunting, TOR (High Sticking), 18:56. Second Period_3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Kerfoot), 11:55. Penalties_Gaudette, TOR (Interference), 19:54. Third Period_4, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Rielly, Marner), 2:12...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy