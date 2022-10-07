Read full article on original website
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Bonnie Raitt tops off a strange day in NapaClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
L.A. LAKERS (124) Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 5, Boston 3
Boston012—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (J.Hughes, Marino), 18:10. Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci), 7:59 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Zetterlund, Hamilton), 11:44. Third Period_4, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Marino, Holtz), 1:30. 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1, 2:59. 6, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno, Forbort), 14:15. 7,...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL・
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 5, Detroit 1
Toronto113—5 First Period_1, Detroit, Suter 1 (Lindstrom, Erne), 11:33. 2, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Giordano, Rielly), 15:24. Penalties_Hanas, DET (Interference), 5:10; Bunting, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 18:56; Bunting, TOR (High Sticking), 18:56. Second Period_3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Kerfoot), 11:55. Penalties_Gaudette, TOR (Interference), 19:54. Third Period_4, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Rielly, Marner), 2:12...
NHL・
