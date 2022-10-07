Read full article on original website
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb — the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a “diligent search” of Mar-a-Lago — spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing...
Democrats won’t get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country — candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy...
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee’s home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
Rep. Tim Ryan, author JD Vance hold US Senate debate in Ohio
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance are meeting in the first of two scheduled debates in their closely watched race for Ohio’s coveted open U.S. Senate seat.
Biden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defense systems’ after Russian missile strikes
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance “including advanced air defense systems.”. During the call, a White House statement said, Biden “expressed his condemnation of Russia’s...
Shooting outside NY GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Zeldin’s home injures 2; family unhurt
A shooting on the Shirley, New York, property of Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday left two injured, the congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. Zeldin’s family was unhurt. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana,...
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. “Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one.
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot
Human rights activists have pressed their call for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail
5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL
Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Either way, it’s a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
