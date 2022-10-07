ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed

When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
NFL releases findings of Tua Tagovailoa investigation

The NFL and NFLPA have released their findings as part of the joint investigation into what took place following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury and concussion check. In a statement, the league said that the medical staff followed the steps of the concussion protocol as written when investigating Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. However, the league and union said the outcome was “not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted.” In essence, while protocols were followed, those protocols were insufficient in this case.
Steelers star retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Mike Hart carted off field after collapsing on sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the Wolverines’ game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. Hart was down in a scary incident that caused a brief delay late in the first quarter. Players from both teams went down to a knee as they hoped for the best for the coach.
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list

The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
Extent of Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury revealed

The Carolina Panthers will have a new head coach in Week 6 after they fired Matt Rhule, and there will likely be a new quarterback under center as well. Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury during Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. X-rays came back negative, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Mayfield has a high ankle sprain.
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with teammate’s postgame comments

Aaron Rodgers was in a surly mood after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday, and one of his teammates did not help matters any. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough 27-22 loss to the Giants in London during Week 5. It was a frustrating game in which some notable Packers sounded upset at the team’s playcalling down the stretch.
Referee Jerome Boger defends controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons

Referee Jerome Boger did his best to explain after the Falcons-Buccaneers game on Sunday his reasoning for calling a controversial roughing the passer penalty. The officiating crew called Grady Jarrett for roughing Tom Brady on a huge sack on a 3rd-down play late in the game. The penalty call was made even though Jarrett’s tackle seemed completely fine (video here). The call helped the Bucs maintain possession and eventually run out the clock on a 21-15 win.
Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
