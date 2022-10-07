The NFL and NFLPA have released their findings as part of the joint investigation into what took place following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury and concussion check. In a statement, the league said that the medical staff followed the steps of the concussion protocol as written when investigating Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. However, the league and union said the outcome was “not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted.” In essence, while protocols were followed, those protocols were insufficient in this case.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO