NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed
When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
Jets RB did disrespectful celebration after scoring touchdown
New York Jets running back Michael Carter got disrespectful with his touchdown celebration on Sunday. Carter scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put his Jets up 25-17 on the Miami Dolphins. After scoring, Carter got up and did a waddle celebration. What makes that disrespectful?...
NFL releases findings of Tua Tagovailoa investigation
The NFL and NFLPA have released their findings as part of the joint investigation into what took place following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury and concussion check. In a statement, the league said that the medical staff followed the steps of the concussion protocol as written when investigating Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. However, the league and union said the outcome was “not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted.” In essence, while protocols were followed, those protocols were insufficient in this case.
Falcons screwed on absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Steelers star retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Brent Venables has brutal assessment of Oklahoma after blowout loss
The Oklahoma Sooners suffered an embarrassing 49-0 loss to the rival Texas Longhorns on Saturday, and coach Brent Venables had a pretty worrying comment about the team after the game. Speaking after the blowout, Venables said the Sooners looked “tired” and that they simply were not capable of maintaining the...
Jimbo Fisher waited so long for his pregame handshake with Nick Saban
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a public conflict play out through the summer, and their teams had a chance on Saturday to settle things on the field. But before the game, things remained awkward between the men. CBS showed a video of the two coaches hanging out near midfield...
Mike Hart carted off field after collapsing on sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the Wolverines’ game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. Hart was down in a scary incident that caused a brief delay late in the first quarter. Players from both teams went down to a knee as they hoped for the best for the coach.
Dolphins coach shares what Tua Tagovailoa says to him every day
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not travel with the team to MetLife Stadium this weekend. Instead, head coach Mike McDaniel says he will be left behind as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. But on the plus side, McDaniel notes that Tagovailoa is improving. And his attitude...
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
Extent of Baker Mayfield’s ankle injury revealed
The Carolina Panthers will have a new head coach in Week 6 after they fired Matt Rhule, and there will likely be a new quarterback under center as well. Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury during Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. X-rays came back negative, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI revealed Mayfield has a high ankle sprain.
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with teammate’s postgame comments
Aaron Rodgers was in a surly mood after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday, and one of his teammates did not help matters any. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough 27-22 loss to the Giants in London during Week 5. It was a frustrating game in which some notable Packers sounded upset at the team’s playcalling down the stretch.
Referee Jerome Boger defends controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons
Referee Jerome Boger did his best to explain after the Falcons-Buccaneers game on Sunday his reasoning for calling a controversial roughing the passer penalty. The officiating crew called Grady Jarrett for roughing Tom Brady on a huge sack on a 3rd-down play late in the game. The penalty call was made even though Jarrett’s tackle seemed completely fine (video here). The call helped the Bucs maintain possession and eventually run out the clock on a 21-15 win.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 5 win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered one of their first significant injuries of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. The team quickly ruled out DT Tershawn Wharton after he hobbled off the field early in the game. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed that it will be a season-ending knee injury for Wharton.
Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
Dolphins QB becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Aaron Jones critical of Packers’ playcalls in loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday, and there seemed to be some frustration over how the team ran its offense as they attempted to rally. The Packers were able to get the ball down to the Giants’ 6-yard line...
