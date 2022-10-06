State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
The Supreme Court May Soon Gut What’s Left Of The Voting Rights Act
Alabama Republicans' argument for a race-blind approach to redistricting could lead to the "biggest decline in Black and Latino representation in generations."
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina Supreme Court puts a clerk running for state House on leave after GOP questions
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court put a clerk on leave amid his campaign for the state House, a move that came in response to Republicans who questioned his involvement in an ongoing redistricting case. Tim Longest, a Democrat running for state House District 34, "is...
WFAE.org
How a Supreme Court case from North Carolina could upend our democratic system
As a new U.S. Supreme Court term begins, one of the cases that are drawing national attention has roots in North Carolina and could impact the future of our democratic system. Moore v. Harper was brought by Republican legislators in the state who question whether a state Supreme Court has the right to throw out congressional redistricting maps, which happened this past year in North Carolina.
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to revisit whether Alabama Legislature violated Voting Rights Act
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan on Tuesday, a case over whether Alabama's 2021 congressional redistricting map violates the Voting Rights Act. A federal judge in January ordered the state to draw a new map that includes two majority-black districts, holding that the state's original...
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power
The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
‘FREEZE’ – Federal Judge Halts NY’s New Gun Permit Laws
New York's recently enacted gun laws pertaining to acquiring a permit, and where you can't take a firearm - even with a state permit - are being put on hold by a federal judge. U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby of Syracuse granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement...
