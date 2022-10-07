ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami 118, Houston 110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3,...
Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 3, Brown Jr.,...
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
Saturday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Saturday's Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
