Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 118, Houston 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3,...
NBA・
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 3, Brown Jr.,...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL・
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker. SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the returning player rights to G Shaquille Harrison and G Naz Mitrou-Long from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for the returning player rights to G Mac McClung and G/F Jared Wilson-Frame. FOOTBALL. National Football...
Bakersfield Californian
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Comments / 0