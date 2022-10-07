ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Washington2101—4 First Period_1, Washington, Mantha 1 (Carlson, Fehervary), 9:56. 2, Columbus, Laine 1 (Gaudreau, Jenner), 10:37. 3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Boqvist, Sillinger), 14:58 (pp). 4, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 19:47 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Interference), 13:18; Jenner, CBJ (Holding), 16:23; Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 18:43. Second Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

Boston012—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (J.Hughes, Marino), 18:10. Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci), 7:59 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Zetterlund, Hamilton), 11:44. Third Period_4, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Marino, Holtz), 1:30. 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1, 2:59. 6, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno, Forbort), 14:15. 7,...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 112, Charlotte 103

BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 10-15 0-0 27, Williamson 3-7 1-2 8, Valanciunas 4-9 4-4 14, Graham 4-8 0-0 11, H.Jones 1-5 1-1 3, Butler Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 5-12 4-5 15, Nance Jr. 2-2 1-1 6, Plowden 1-6 0-0 2, Temple 1-5 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-8 1-1 11, Alvarado 2-8 0-0 4, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Petty Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Seabron 2-4 4-5 8. Totals 40-91 16-19 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Flemington, MO
Bakersfield Californian

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy