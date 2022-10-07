The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902. 3. Southeast Polk6-1744. 4....

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO