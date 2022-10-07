Read full article on original website
WIAA girls golf: Jefferson's Payton Schmidt fifth after day one of state tournament
FITCHBURG—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament. Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard. “I was pretty happy with my putting,” Schmidt said. “The greens are rolling fast. I knew I needed to be in a position where I wouldn’t have tough downhill putts....
Area sports scoreboard for Monday, October 10
Records: Minerva 9-6-0, East Palestine 1-10-0. Waterloo: Goals-Rose Couts 2, Kaira English 3, Olivia Boyle. Assists-Couts, English 2, Sydney Jackson 2, Celly Camacho. Saves-Grace Yarian, Sophia Wood 7. Corner kicks: Waterloo 7-0. Halftime: Waterloo 5-1. Records: Waterloo 14-0-1, 12-0-1 MVAC. WEST BRANCH 1, CHAGRIN FALLS 1. West Branch: Goal-Daphne Snyder....
