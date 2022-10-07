Read full article on original website
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Bonnie Raitt tops off a strange day in NapaClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 10-15 0-0 27, Williamson 3-7 1-2 8, Valanciunas 4-9 4-4 14, Graham 4-8 0-0 11, H.Jones 1-5 1-1 3, Butler Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 5-12 4-5 15, Nance Jr. 2-2 1-1 6, Plowden 1-6 0-0 2, Temple 1-5 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-8 1-1 11, Alvarado 2-8 0-0 4, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Petty Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Seabron 2-4 4-5 8. Totals 40-91 16-19 111.
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
Percentages: FG .438, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Brown 5-8, Jackson 4-8, Hauser 3-7, Pritchard 3-8, White 2-5, Layman 1-2, Griffin 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (White 2, Davison, Hauser, Jackson). Turnovers: 20 (Vonleh 4, G.Williams 3, Brown 2, Griffin...
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
Donovan Mitchell's rhythm off in preseason home debut; Cavs fall to 76ers
CLEVELAND — Fans will have to wait for Donovan Mitchell's first magical shot barrage as a Cavalier in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. A Cavs fan since his youth, the three-time All-Star guard made his Cleveland debut in Monday's 113-97 preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Arriving Sept. 1 in a stunning trade from the Utah Jazz, Mitchell was plagued by bad luck for much of the night. ...
New Jersey 5, Boston 3
Boston012—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (J.Hughes, Marino), 18:10. Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci), 7:59 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Zetterlund, Hamilton), 11:44. Third Period_4, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Marino, Holtz), 1:30. 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1, 2:59. 6, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno, Forbort), 14:15. 7,...
Stephen A. Smith says Draymond Green wants to join the Lakers
Everyone around the basketball world seems to have an opinion on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle from a few days ago. Some feel it was much ado about nothing, while others feel it was a sign of trouble in paradise. Then there are those who surmise it could merely be...
Huskies Will Return to Late Night for ESPN Game at Cal in 2 Weeks
Legendary Seattle sports figure will be part of the halftime show.
