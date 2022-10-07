ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

L.A. LAKERS (124) Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 112, Charlotte 103

Percentages: FG .438, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Brown 5-8, Jackson 4-8, Hauser 3-7, Pritchard 3-8, White 2-5, Layman 1-2, Griffin 1-4, G.Williams 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (White 2, Davison, Hauser, Jackson). Turnovers: 20 (Vonleh 4, G.Williams 3, Brown 2, Griffin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
CHICAGO, IL
Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
PORTLAND, OR
Washington 4, Columbus 3

Washington2101—4 First Period_1, Washington, Mantha 1 (Carlson, Fehervary), 9:56. 2, Columbus, Laine 1 (Gaudreau, Jenner), 10:37. 3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Boqvist, Sillinger), 14:58 (pp). 4, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 19:47 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Interference), 13:18; Jenner, CBJ (Holding), 16:23; Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 18:43. Second Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 1...
COLUMBUS, OH

