outdoorsfirst.com
Lehtonen Claims Lead In Bassmaster Southern Open At South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — With another successful day on his home pond, Derek Lehtonen is one day away from the biggest win of his angling career. With 15 pounds, 5 ounces on Day 2, Lehtonen took sole possession of first place at the St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell presented by Mossy Oak Fishing with a total of 33-2.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
spectrumlocalnews.com
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
FOX Carolina
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
