7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
Shrine Bowl announces rosters

The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
