ANDERSON, S.C. — With another successful day on his home pond, Derek Lehtonen is one day away from the biggest win of his angling career. With 15 pounds, 5 ounces on Day 2, Lehtonen took sole possession of first place at the St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell presented by Mossy Oak Fishing with a total of 33-2.

WOODRUFF, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO