Shortly before halftime at South Friday night, West's defensive line shifted in unison to draw a Spartans fourth-down false start, then the Vikings blocked the ensuing punt. Recover the ball in the end zone or at least force a safety and West would eat into the Spartans' 21-14 lead. Instead, the Vikings allowed South punter Tomas Encinas to retrieve the ball and run it out to the 10-yard line. West gained just 7 yards from three runs and then missed a chip-shot field goal.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO