Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Washington2101—4 First Period_1, Washington, Mantha 1 (Carlson, Fehervary), 9:56. 2, Columbus, Laine 1 (Gaudreau, Jenner), 10:37. 3, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Boqvist, Sillinger), 14:58 (pp). 4, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 19:47 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Interference), 13:18; Jenner, CBJ (Holding), 16:23; Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 18:43. Second Period_5, Columbus, Kuraly 1...
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 5, Boston 3
Boston012—3 First Period_1, New Jersey, Holtz 1 (J.Hughes, Marino), 18:10. Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Krejci), 7:59 (pp). 3, New Jersey, Mercer 1 (Zetterlund, Hamilton), 11:44. Third Period_4, New Jersey, J.Hughes 1 (Marino, Holtz), 1:30. 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1, 2:59. 6, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno, Forbort), 14:15. 7,...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
BOSTON (112) Brown 6-14 2-3 19, G.Williams 4-7 1-1 9, Vonleh 6-8 2-2 14, Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, White 6-10 4-5 18, Griffin 1-6 4-4 7, Jackson 6-14 0-0 16, Layman 1-4 2-2 5, Samanic 0-1 0-0 0, Davison 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-89 15-17 112.
Bakersfield Californian
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL・
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 10-15 0-0 27, Williamson 3-7 1-2 8, Valanciunas 4-9 4-4 14, Graham 4-8 0-0 11, H.Jones 1-5 1-1 3, Butler Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 5-12 4-5 15, Nance Jr. 2-2 1-1 6, Plowden 1-6 0-0 2, Temple 1-5 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-8 1-1 11, Alvarado 2-8 0-0 4, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Petty Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Seabron 2-4 4-5 8. Totals 40-91 16-19 111.
Huskies Will Return to Late Night for ESPN Game at Cal in 2 Weeks
Legendary Seattle sports figure will be part of the halftime show.
