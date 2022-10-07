BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ motto this season might as well be: “Win one for Patrice.”. For the second straight year, the Bruins are heading into the season thinking it could be the last for captain Patrice Bergeron. Last year, he waited until the summer to decide to come back for another run; no one’s making any long-term plans this year, either.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO