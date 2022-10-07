Get into the spooky spirit with these picks on Paramount+

The Lot: 9/30 24:07

It's peak screaming season on Paramount+!

This month the streaming service is hoping to get you into the spooky spirit with the 31 days of Halloween. The scary selection doubles programming from last year.

It features new originals, beloved horror films and Halloween episodes from popular TV shows. No tricks, just 31 days of treats that will leave you scared stiff.

You can laugh with the 1991 dark comedy "The Addams Family" or get terrified with the 2021 horror movie "Candyman." If you got some time, you can sit back and real while binging the latest episodes of CBS' Ghosts.

