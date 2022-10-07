ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OB3h_0iPPOUVH00

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes.

The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race.

The panel instead upped the fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. The favorable ruling moved Byron from below the elimination line headed into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight.

Byron was 10th in the standings with the loss of points; he’s now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline.

The decision from the panel — television executive Hunter Nickell and short track promoters Dale Pinilis and Kevin Whitaker — upended the standings headed into the second elimination race of the playoffs.

Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe, who were both tied for eighth, both dropped below the cutline. Christopher Bell dropped from 33 points below the cutline to 45 points out, and Daniel Suarez now sits in eighth in the standings.

The controversy surrounding Byron’s action at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago was because the NASCAR officials in the scoring tower missed the deliberate spin of Hamlin. It was done out of anger under caution; despite the lengthy caution period and massive replay screen in the Texas infield, NASCAR simply missed it and wasn’t able to issue an in-race penalty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Four in hospital, one arrested after fight in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested and is facing charges after a fight Kinston police said broke out early Sunday. Police said Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
State
Texas State
City
Charlotte, NC
Whiskey Riff

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him

I mean, if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s trying to give away free vodka, I’ll take it. He recently announced his new vodka brand, High Rock Vodka, in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling. As they gear up to get it in stores this spring, he’s also trying to get it in the hands of some friends to help spread the word before the official release. And that may be harder than you think… In a tweet yesterday, Dale Jr. said he was trying to […] The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accidentally Texted Wrong Number To Send Post Malone His Vodka… They Didn’t Believe It Was Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: William Byron decision shakes up playoff picture

William Byron’s 25-point penalty has been rescinded ahead of the final race in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting him in a provisional transfer spot. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended the penalty which was issued to Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron after he spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin under caution during the opening race of the round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway two weekends ago.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Kevin Whitaker
Person
Daniel Suarez
FanSided

NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement

For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Hendrick Motorsports#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Texas Motor Speedway
The Spun

NASCAR World Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. Monday

Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR world is celebrating the legendary driver on Monday mroning. Earnhardt Jr., the son of one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, did pretty well for himself on and off the track. He turned 48 years old on Monday. Time does fly. "How...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar driver set for NASCAR debut at Charlotte

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut in this Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Former full-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut this Saturday afternoon with Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Charlotte Race Results: October 9, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Roval (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) Today, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.32-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway road course stretches over 17 corners. The Bank of America Roval 400 sets the grid for the Round of 8 as four playoff drivers are set to be eliminated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy