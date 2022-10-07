The Boston University women’s hockey team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) opened their season at Walter Brown Arena tonight with a 4-0 win against the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institution Engineers (0-3-0, 0-0-0 ECAC). The freshman class headlined the scoresheet in their first showing in scarlett and white. “I was having so...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO