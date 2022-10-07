Read full article on original website
Kate Bonny
3d ago
If this is considered a new species discovered in the early 2000s, I wonder what species I encountered in 1986? I was in Navarro Beach, FL and went for an early morning walk on the beach. The waves had a red hue to them as they carried hundreds of reddish-pink jellyfish onto the shore. They ranged in size from the diameter of a tea cup to softball and covered the beach for almost 2 miles. Individually, they looked much like the pink meanies are described.
Na Na
3d ago
There were hundreds of these washed up on the beach Madeira and Indian rocks Saturday after the hurricane
What is a "Pink Meanie" and Why Are They On Alabama Beaches?
Pink is the color of love. Most people associate the color pink with being soft, feminine...even sweet. It's one of my favorite colors. I have two daughters - so, there's a lot of pink in my world! When I heard a new term today, "Pink Meanie," it took me aback a little. What the heck is a "Pink Meanie?" My first thought: it sounds like one of those girls we all hated in high school. The kind that looked so sweet and innocent but could turn and sting like a hornet! Turns out that the actual "Pink Meanie" can sting, too...and suddenly theres a whole bunch of Pink Meanies along our Alabama Beaches. Has the Alabama coast been taken over by a bunch of sassy cruel teenage girls? Not quite. It looks like we have a new guest on our coast - courtesy of Hurricane Ian. Here's everything you need to know about the Pink Meanies.
