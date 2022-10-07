ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
I-95 FM

Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization

Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. It is an official holiday in the state, while the federal holiday is Columbus Day. Because of the holiday, many places are closed, including courts, banks, municipal offices and the U.S. Postal Service. The Portland Museum of Art is...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
ENC Today

Best Ski Resort In Maine

Sugarloaf is a mountain resort in Maine that offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. The resort is located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and is the largest ski area in the state. Sugarloaf has a summit elevation of 4,237 feet (1,293 meters) and a base elevation of 1,458 feet (445 meters). The resort has 156 trails, spread over 993 acres (4.01 square kilometers) of skiable terrain. The trails are segregated into five separate areas – the Tote Road Area, the Narrow Gauge Area, the Sugarloaf Park Area, the Spillway East Area, and the Spillway West Area. There are also three terrain parks – the South Ridge Terrain Park, the Main Street Terrain Park, and the Superpipe.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mild weather on tap for leaf peepers in Maine this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- After a cool and cloudy start to this week, much nicer and milder weather will return by Tuesday and continue for much of the rest of this week. With peak fall color in many parts of Maine, we have several great days for leaf peeping ahead. Monday will...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME

