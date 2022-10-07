ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

claremont-courier.com

Busy bees working on the farm

Sunflowers reach to the sky during a warm sunny weekend day, while getting a little attention from their busy winged friends. And these sunflowers grew to eight feet and higher creating a small maze to walk through at the Pumpkin Fest at Cal Poly Pomona. The annual event has returned and will run until Sunday, October 30. A 29-year tradition, this year’s event features about 30,000 university-grown pumpkins, below, live entertainment, hayrides, corn mazes, a petting farm, the moo moo cow train, the children’s garden, a sunflower patch and a colorful new pumpkinland. For more information go to: https://claremont-courier.com/latest-news/cpp-pumpkin-fest-is-back-70051/ ‎
POMONA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
LOMA LINDA, CA
macaronikid.com

11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
UPLAND, CA
Supermarket News

Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept

Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
IRVINE, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
RIVERSIDE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi

Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building

A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m.  Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

