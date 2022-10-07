Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
claremont-courier.com
Busy bees working on the farm
Sunflowers reach to the sky during a warm sunny weekend day, while getting a little attention from their busy winged friends. And these sunflowers grew to eight feet and higher creating a small maze to walk through at the Pumpkin Fest at Cal Poly Pomona. The annual event has returned and will run until Sunday, October 30. A 29-year tradition, this year’s event features about 30,000 university-grown pumpkins, below, live entertainment, hayrides, corn mazes, a petting farm, the moo moo cow train, the children’s garden, a sunflower patch and a colorful new pumpkinland. For more information go to: https://claremont-courier.com/latest-news/cpp-pumpkin-fest-is-back-70051/
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
macaronikid.com
11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
NBC San Diego
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
Supermarket News
Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept
Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Fontana Herald News
Credit Union of Southern California will give away $20,000 in college funds
In honor of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Oct. 20, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is empowering financial futures by giving away a total of $20,000 in college funds to 40 random members who open a checking account from Oct. 1-31. Any new member aged 13-17 who...
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
multihousingnews.com
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man found dead near the 99 Cents Store shopping center in Victorville as 53-year-old Pablo Barbosa. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, along the side of...
3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building
A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m. Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
