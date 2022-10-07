ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
University of Tennessee football player arrested

Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time. University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested. Jaylen McCollough is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols. Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Producer of organic eggs to establish facility in Morristown

Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser. After two men are killed in an ATV crash in Campbell County, friends are gathering to honor their memory through an ATV and truck show. Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November. Updated: 6 hours ago. Here’s...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says

CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee fans to ‘Orange Out’ Neyland Stadium for Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, Tennessee fans! Orange is the color to wear on Saturday during the Alabama game, according to Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White. White responded to fan comments before officially confirming that the game on Oct. 15 would be an “Orange Out,” meaning fans are asked to wear all orange inside Neyland Stadium during the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville Monday night, according to a release from KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland. Officers reportedly responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road around 8:30 p.m. after a 911 caller said they had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Confidence mounting as Vol fans return from LSU, turn sights to Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans of Tennessee football are overflowing with faith as the Vol football team racks up wins. ”I’ve been waiting, salivating to feel like we’re finally there and so I’m just pumped man it’s just an exciting time to be a Vol and be an alum of the university it just means a lot right now,” said lifelong Vol fan Jordan Prewitt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ethics
Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square

Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
OAK RIDGE, TN

