No Big Ten opponent has come within four touchdowns of beating the Buckeyes halfway through the regular season. Ohio State demonstrated its superiority over another conference foe on Saturday, and its first road trip hardly proved any more difficult than its past two league contests. The Buckeyes walked through Michigan State in a 49-20 final result, which saw C.J. Stroud become the first Ohio State player to throw six touchdowns for the third time in a single game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO