ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Patriots rally past Jaguars, 28-14

Hilliard Bradley scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game, but was held to just one more score the rest of the way as the host Olentangy Liberty football team rallied for a 28-14 OCC-Central Division win Friday night in Powell. After the Jaguars’ (3-5, 0-3 OCC) Bradyn...
POWELL, OH
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canal Winchester, OH
City
Delaware, OH
Delaware, OH
Sports
City
Berlin, OH
City
Lewis Center, OH
City
Whitehall, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cam Brown is “A Little Frustrated" in Himself, C.J. Stroud “Dedicated the Season” to Dwayne Haskins And “The Sky’s The Limit” for OSU

No Big Ten opponent has come within four touchdowns of beating the Buckeyes halfway through the regular season. Ohio State demonstrated its superiority over another conference foe on Saturday, and its first road trip hardly proved any more difficult than its past two league contests. The Buckeyes walked through Michigan State in a 49-20 final result, which saw C.J. Stroud become the first Ohio State player to throw six touchdowns for the third time in a single game.
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Football PRO

London, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southeastern Local High School football team will have a game with Madison-Plains High school on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Barons#Girls Volleyball#Braves#Rams On Senior Night#Msl#Whitehall Yearling#Macie Sheets#Grace Daily#Pacers#Indians#Occ Central Division
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Stroud, No. 3 Ohio State ace first road test

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Ohio State hit the road for the first time on Saturday, and the trip proved to be harmless as quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye offense bludgeoned the punchless Michigan State Spartans en route to a resounding 49-20 win on Saturday afternoon. Stroud...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy