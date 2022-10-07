Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: ‘Head Shot Gang’ – Two Atlantic City Men Plead Guilty
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved two more guilty pleas from Atlantic City violent offenders. “On October 12, 2022, two men pled guilty to their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the gang known as Head Shot Gang, a.k.a., Front Street, that occurred between January and May 2021 in Atlantic City,” said Reynolds.
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck
Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
One Arrested, Another Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ, H2oi Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept. 24th, continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop
ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company
An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Teen from Marlton, NJ, Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot in Pennsauken
A 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was shot this past weekend in Pennsauken. Authorities say the shooting took place just before noon Saturday in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue. The teen, from Marlton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was last reported...
Ammunition receipt connected suspect to shooting near Roxborough High School, police say
According to police, a receipt for ammunition was found in the Ford Escape used in the shooting.
Hammonton, NJ, Man Sentenced For $1M Theft From His Family’s Business
Authorities say a man from Hammonton who stole over a million dollars from a construction company that was owned by him and his brothers has been sentenced to five years of probation. 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher was charged with second-degree theft and third-degree tax evasion. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office...
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
Man Facing 13 Counts of False Public Alarm Following Gloucester County, NJ, Swatting Incidents
Officials in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a man is facing over a dozen charges in connection to numerous "swatting" incidents this past summer. 28-year-old Rakim D. Anderson, now of Willingboro, was arrested in Delanco Township last week and is facing 13 counts of false public alarm. According to the...
Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.
