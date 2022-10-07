ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

kitco.com

Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data

(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
BUSINESS
Reuters

French central bank trims economic growth estimate

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
ECONOMY
Axios

Brazil's markets jump on strong showing by right-wing Bolsonaro

A stronger-than-expected showing for Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, in Sunday's presidential vote appeared to buoy Brazilian markets Monday. Why it matters: A a powerhouse producer of commodities such as soybeans, iron ore and petroleum, Brazil has Latin America's largest economy and population. Its status as the world's fourth-largest democracy,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Bank of England fails to reassure markets after pound plunge

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England sought to reassure financial markets after the British pound touched an all-time low against the U.S. dollar Monday, but its entreaty fell flat for investors concerned about a sweeping package of tax cuts that further jolted a faltering economy that the government’s plan was meant to prop up.
BUSINESS
AFP

Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data

The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

New Zealand to price agricultural long-lived gases, methane separately

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government on Tuesday confirmed it plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic methane separately when agricultural emissions are priced from 2025. The government on Tuesday released its proposed plan on agricultural emissions pricing, which when introduced will make New Zealand, a large...
WORLD

