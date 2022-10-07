Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
French central bank trims economic growth estimate
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France's economy is likely to have grown by 0.25% in the third quarter from the previous three months, the country's central bank said on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous forecast of 0.3%, mainly owing to poor industrial activity.
104.1 WIKY
Markets underestimate risk that inflation will be higher than models predict -ECB’s Knot
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Markets seem to be underestimating the risk that inflation will be higher than models currently predict, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Monday. Knot said there is a significant chance inflation in 2024 will be higher than the 2.3% the ECB...
Brazil's markets jump on strong showing by right-wing Bolsonaro
A stronger-than-expected showing for Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, in Sunday's presidential vote appeared to buoy Brazilian markets Monday. Why it matters: A a powerhouse producer of commodities such as soybeans, iron ore and petroleum, Brazil has Latin America's largest economy and population. Its status as the world's fourth-largest democracy,...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of France’s Villeroy: ECB engaged in bringing down inflation to 2% in two to three years from now
PARIS (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is engaged in bring down inflation to 2 percent in “two to three years” from now, ECB member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio on Monday. “I also note, in passing, that...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
104.1 WIKY
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
Bank of England fails to reassure markets after pound plunge
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England sought to reassure financial markets after the British pound touched an all-time low against the U.S. dollar Monday, but its entreaty fell flat for investors concerned about a sweeping package of tax cuts that further jolted a faltering economy that the government’s plan was meant to prop up.
104.1 WIKY
Australia hopes to fend off recession despite global economic dangers-Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in “a dangerous place right now”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, ahead of the government’s first budget in two weeks. Speaking to reporters, Chalmers warned the global economy was...
The Bank of England is ramping up its daily bond purchases and boosting liquidity to banks after the UK's bond-market meltdown
The Bank of England announced a trio of measures Monday intended to help stabilize rocky markets. The central bank is boosting its daily bond purchases, and making more liquidity available to banks. The BoE launched a temporary bond-buying program after gilt yields surged to 120-year highs. The Bank of England...
Inflation could mean more rate hikes than expected, Dutch central bank says
AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - High inflation in the Netherlands might be more persistent than expected and could lead to more rate increases than markets and economic models now predict, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday.
Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data
The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
Portugal's draft budget targets lower deficit despite steep slowdown
LISBON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Portugal unveiled its draft 2023 budget on Monday, projecting a steep slowdown in economic growth with high energy and food prices expected to weigh on private consumption, but still promising to further slash the public deficit.
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand to price agricultural long-lived gases, methane separately
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government on Tuesday confirmed it plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic methane separately when agricultural emissions are priced from 2025. The government on Tuesday released its proposed plan on agricultural emissions pricing, which when introduced will make New Zealand, a large...
Stellantis, Ferrari Italy Unions Demand Wage Rise Amid Inflation Surge: Report
Worker unions in Italy, representing car makers Stellantis NV STLA, and Ferrari NV RACE, are planning to ask for a wage rise to counter inflation. The union bodies, Reuters reported, will likely ask for an 8.4% pay rise in 2023. The salary increase proposal is a part of a new...
